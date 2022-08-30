Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Position Cut by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 80,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWV opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

