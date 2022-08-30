iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,650 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

