ITAM Games (ITAM) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. ITAM Games has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ITAM Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ITAM Games

ITAM Games’ genesis date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames.

ITAM Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created. The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITAM Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITAM Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.