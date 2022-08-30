Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €115.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €115.00 ($117.35) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €316.00 ($322.45) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at €142.60 ($145.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is €138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €149.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1 year high of €208.35 ($212.60).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

