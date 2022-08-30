Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Jetfuel Finance has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $31,577.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetfuel Finance has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for about $22.87 or 0.00112195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,382.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004905 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00135279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080670 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetfuel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetfuel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

