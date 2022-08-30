junca Cash (JCC) Tops One Day Volume of $58,222.00

junca Cash (JCC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. junca Cash has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $58,222.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One junca Cash coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001491 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

junca Cash Profile

junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

junca Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade junca Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy junca Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

