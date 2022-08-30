junca Cash (JCC) Tops One Day Volume of $58,222.00

junca Cash (JCC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. junca Cash has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $58,222.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One junca Cash coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001491 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
junca Cash Profile
junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
junca Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for junca Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for junca Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.