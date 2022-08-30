KamPay (KAMPAY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $133,825.00

KamPay (KAMPAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One KamPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KamPay has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. KamPay has a total market capitalization of $436,743.87 and $133,825.00 worth of KamPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00830197 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KamPay
KamPay’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,224,746 coins. The Reddit community for KamPay is https://reddit.com/r/Kamari_Coin. KamPay’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KamPay Coin Trading
