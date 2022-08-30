KeyCorp Comments on LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.19. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of LYB opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.