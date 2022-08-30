Ki Reaches One Day Volume of $17,009.00 (XKI)

Ki (XKI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Ki has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar. Ki has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $17,009.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ki Profile

Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.

Ki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

