Kleros (PNK) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $16.90 million and $1.95 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008775 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 632,380,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

