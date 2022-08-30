Kuai Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $379,061.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00134765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00081724 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

