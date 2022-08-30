Kuma Inu Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (KUMA)

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Kuma Inu has a market cap of $2.22 million and $109,266.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuma Inu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuma Inu has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kuma Inu Profile

Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu.

Kuma Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuma Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

