Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 545,525 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $14,183,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480,742 shares in the company, valued at $64,499,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.26. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

