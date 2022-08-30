Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Short Interest Down 31.0% in August

Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Learn CW Investment stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Learn CW Investment has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCW. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Learn CW Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,598,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the second quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Learn CW Investment during the fourth quarter worth $9,391,000. 26.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

