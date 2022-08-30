Lethean (LTHN) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $99,948.89 and $26.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,594.25 or 0.07837202 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00164196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00268446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00739214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00576297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lethean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

