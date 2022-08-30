Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 17,029 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $273,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,371,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

LBRT stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the second quarter valued at about $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.