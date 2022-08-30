LiquidApps Price Down 16.6% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $497,146.86 and approximately $840.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars.

