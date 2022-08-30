Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $138.30 million and $5.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00022455 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015693 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000946 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

