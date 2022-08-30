Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) CEO Edward T. Hightower Buys 10,000 Shares

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) CEO Edward T. Hightower acquired 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lordstown Motors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
