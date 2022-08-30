Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) CEO Edward T. Hightower Buys 10,000 Shares

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) CEO Edward T. Hightower acquired 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lordstown Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.93.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lordstown Motors

About Lordstown Motors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 65.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.