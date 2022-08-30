Louis Vachon Buys 2,000 Shares of MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) Director Louis Vachon acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,878.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$968,558.

Louis Vachon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Louis Vachon acquired 1,000 shares of MDA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,360.00.

MDA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.13. MDA Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$559.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$587.00 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

