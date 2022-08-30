Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.56 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -2.04

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -12.26% 317.49% -7.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.3% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 166 1016 3297 46 2.71

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.88%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

