Lympo (LYM) Hits Market Cap of $3.55 Million

Lympo (LYM) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Lympo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $344,818.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io.

Lympo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars.

