MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,361 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MAG Silver by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $2,156,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Down 1.5 %

MAG Silver stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAG Silver Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.