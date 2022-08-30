MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure Sells 3,000 Shares

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MarineMax Stock Down 3.2 %

HZO stock opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MarineMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.