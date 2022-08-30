Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $118.66

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.66 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 121.10 ($1.46), with a volume of 194613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.30 ($1.45).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 200.88 ($2.43).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.21. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 802.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). In related news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($425,037.70). Also, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.66), for a total value of £135,795.77 ($164,083.82).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

