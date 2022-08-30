Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.47-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.9 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.02.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

