Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Cowen reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.93.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.