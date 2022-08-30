Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $213,087.00

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $213,087.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00269787 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001065 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.