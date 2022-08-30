Maxcoin (MAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.00

Maxcoin (MAX) traded 44% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Maxcoin has a market cap of $112,719.63 and $15.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.00 or 0.99922283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00225904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00141813 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00236530 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004227 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

