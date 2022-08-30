Media Network Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for about $9.35 or 0.00045853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $174,319.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Media Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Media Network Coin Profile

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.

Media Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Media Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Media Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.