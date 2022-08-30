Media Network Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Media Network coin can now be purchased for about $9.35 or 0.00045853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Media Network has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Media Network has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $174,319.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Media Network Coin Profile
Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN.
Media Network Coin Trading
