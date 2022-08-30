Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TELUS were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after buying an additional 186,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after buying an additional 231,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,108,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,844,000 after buying an additional 163,567 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. Barclays lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

