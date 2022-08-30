Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 1.5 %

PLUG opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.