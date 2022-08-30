Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $449,000 Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CDK Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

