Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $458,000 in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

