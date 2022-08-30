Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $22,866,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $18,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,373,000 after buying an additional 202,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $12,817,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

