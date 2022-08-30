Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,397 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Crocs were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

