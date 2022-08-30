Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 228 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UDR were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after buying an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,670,000 after buying an additional 411,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,656,000 after buying an additional 343,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

