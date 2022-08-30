Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 6,660 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OEC. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 778,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 480,789 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,276,000 after buying an additional 315,943 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,799,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,032,000 after buying an additional 130,817 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 831,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,144.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OEC opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

