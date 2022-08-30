Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Premier were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

