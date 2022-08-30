Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,507 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $27.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

