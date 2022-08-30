MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $110.73 million and approximately $155,925.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About MetaMUI
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MetaMUI Coin Trading
