MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $110.47 million and $139,009.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813710 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MetaMUI Coin Profile
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MetaMUI Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.