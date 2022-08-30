MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $110.47 million and $139,009.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.