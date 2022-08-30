MicroBitcoin (MBC) Market Cap Reaches $311,749.81

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $311,749.81 and approximately $130.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00106143 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00068363 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001761 BTC.
About MicroBitcoin
MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin
