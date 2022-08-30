Mike Henry Buys 262,368 Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Mike Henry purchased 262,368 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$41.46 ($28.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,877,777.28 ($7,606,837.26).

BHP Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

