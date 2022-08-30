Mineral (MNR) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Mineral (MNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $118,340.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mineral has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Mineral coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mineral alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,404.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

Mineral Profile

Mineral is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.