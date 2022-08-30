Minter HUB Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Minter HUB has traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar. Minter HUB has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Minter HUB Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter HUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

