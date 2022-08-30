Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Wave Life Sciences worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 140,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,594,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WVE opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $260.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 515.04% and a negative net margin of 297.98%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $20,382,111.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,202,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,319.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

