Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $235,000 Holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.