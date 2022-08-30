Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $436,000 Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after buying an additional 2,484,253 shares during the last quarter.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

NYSE CAAP opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 2.32. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

