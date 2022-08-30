Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 12,678 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Homology Medicines worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 61,109 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $167,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $3,520,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of -0.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

